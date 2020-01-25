Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) versus Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Critical Analysis

Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Quantum Materials alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quantum Materials and Fission Uranium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fission Uranium has a consensus price target of $1.40, indicating a potential upside of 573.08%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Quantum Materials.

Risk & Volatility

Quantum Materials has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quantum Materials and Fission Uranium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Materials $20,000.00 799.35 -$9.40 million N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.01) -20.80

Fission Uranium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quantum Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Materials and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A -1.48% -1.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quantum Materials beats Fission Uranium on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Materials

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. Its products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.