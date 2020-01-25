Quasarcoin (QAC) Trading 8.9% Lower This Week

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $690,775.00 and approximately $3,026.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00056475 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,377,618 coins and its circulating supply is 168,377,618 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

