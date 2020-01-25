Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several analysts recently commented on QD shares. Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qudian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Qudian in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Qudian alerts:

Shares of QD stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Qudian has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $993.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qudian will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Qudian by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Qudian by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Qudian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Qudian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.