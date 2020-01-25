QunQun (QUN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $112,499.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $112,499.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $32.15 and $51.55.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.70 or 0.05582691 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026560 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00128273 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019837 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033611 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $24.68, $51.55, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

