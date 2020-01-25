QYNO Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last Week (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. QYNO has a total market cap of $371.00 and $11.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QYNO has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

