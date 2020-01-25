Radium Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Radium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $642.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radium has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022377 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,936,094 coins and its circulating supply is 3,925,069 coins. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

