Ragnarok (RAGNA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 25.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $6,600.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.03144052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00203640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00123955 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,190,393 coins and its circulating supply is 15,768,982 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.