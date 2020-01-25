Ragnarok (RAGNA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ragnarok has a market cap of $3,939.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.76 or 0.03079958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123584 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,187,848 coins and its circulating supply is 15,766,437 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.