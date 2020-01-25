Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $1.02 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, DDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007511 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, Binance, OKEx, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, Gate.io, IDEX, DDEX, LATOKEN, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

