Rapidz Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $65,283.00 and $22,025.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rapidz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,164,384 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.