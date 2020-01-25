Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $362,213.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $362,213.00 and $5,084.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.29 or 0.03122300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

