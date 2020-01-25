Ravencoin Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDCM, Graviex and QBTC. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $139.89 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.54 or 0.03111472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00202850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00124421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,369,670,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, IDCM, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Graviex, TradeOgre, QBTC, Cryptohub and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

