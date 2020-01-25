Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Several brokerages have commented on RTN. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $231.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a one year low of $164.70 and a one year high of $233.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.