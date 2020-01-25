RChain Price Hits $0.0228 (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. RChain has a market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $229.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Kucoin, BitMart and ChaoEX. In the last seven days, RChain has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.03138187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00202561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029313 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123826 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, ChaoEX, AirSwap, Kucoin, IDEX, Bitinka, BitMart and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

