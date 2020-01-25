RChain (RHOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.53 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One RChain token can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, BitMart, Kucoin and AirSwap. RChain has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $5.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RChain has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.03101436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00202929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029313 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, IDEX, OOOBTC, BitMart, Kucoin, Bilaxy, ChaoEX and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

