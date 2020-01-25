REAL (REAL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $121.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One REAL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bancor Network and BitFlip. In the last seven days, REAL has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. REAL has a total market capitalization of $323,266.00 and approximately $121.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.03090063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About REAL

REAL launched on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

