RealChain Achieves Market Cap of $167,443.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One RealChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. RealChain has a market capitalization of $167,443.00 and $15,099.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.72 or 0.05516758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026503 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00128078 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033649 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,483,842 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

