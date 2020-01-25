Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

NYSE:RLGY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 1,008,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,277. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Realogy has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $18.53.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Realogy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

