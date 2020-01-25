RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of analysts have commented on RP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get RealPage alerts:

NASDAQ:RP opened at $58.37 on Friday. RealPage has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.19 and a beta of 1.19.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $6,849,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,357,899.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William P. Chaney sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $3,020,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,674,626.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,291 shares of company stock valued at $39,971,422 over the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RealPage by 242.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in RealPage during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in RealPage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in RealPage by 20.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in RealPage during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.