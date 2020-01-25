RealTract (RET) Market Cap Tops $4.14 Million

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One RealTract token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX. In the last week, RealTract has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $9,563.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract.

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

