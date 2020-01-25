Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O opened at $77.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $64.24 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 54.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Realty Income by 42.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,003,000 after purchasing an additional 202,745 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 16.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.