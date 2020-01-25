RED Price Down 4.3% This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, RED has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One RED token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. RED has a total market capitalization of $263,266.00 and approximately $13,278.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00643591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007973 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034445 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000574 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

