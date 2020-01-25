Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Coinrail and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $24,508.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Coinrail, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.