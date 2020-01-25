ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0007

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $19.27 million and approximately $20,332.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Cryptopia, Upbit and Crex24. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.88 or 0.01186371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00052873 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00205904 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00073673 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001911 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, Bittrex, Crex24, YoBit, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

