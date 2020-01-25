RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Capitalization of $775,828.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $775,828.00 and approximately $47,503.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00582949 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00120731 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00118214 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000939 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001287 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

