Refereum (RFR) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Refereum has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $118,006.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refereum has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Cobinhood and Bibox.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.03090063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum.

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, OKEx, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

