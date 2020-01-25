Reik & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Reik & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,828,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,092 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up 33.1% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Reik & CO. LLC owned about 0.74% of Church & Dwight worth $128,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $71.31. 2,362,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.