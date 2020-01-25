Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.21. The stock had a trading volume of 334,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,489. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $139.83 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.62. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

In other news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $218,182.16. Also, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $626,293.85. Insiders sold a total of 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

