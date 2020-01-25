Relex Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Relex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and Sistemkoin. Relex has a total market capitalization of $187,517.00 and $364.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Relex has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Relex Profile

Relex was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,805,550,597 tokens. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, Sistemkoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

