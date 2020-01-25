Remme (REM) Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Remme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, DEx.top, Gate.io and Tidex. During the last seven days, Remme has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Remme has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $208,358.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.46 or 0.05500393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026509 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00128076 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020106 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033588 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Gate.io, Hotbit, Kuna and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

