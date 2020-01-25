Renaissance Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,312 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.2% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,066,317,000 after purchasing an additional 495,737 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after acquiring an additional 267,643 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,271.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $168.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

