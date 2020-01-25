RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,839,000 after purchasing an additional 355,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $28,408,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4,121.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 99,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 370,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $8,879,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNR. Buckingham Research upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.33.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $192.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $201.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.83%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

