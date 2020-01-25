Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.21. Renasant has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,667.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,312,000 after purchasing an additional 424,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Renasant by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

