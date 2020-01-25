Rentberry Achieves Market Cap of $62,689.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Rentberry has a market cap of $62,689.00 and approximately $184.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.03138187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00202561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029313 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123826 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

