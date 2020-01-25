Rentberry (BERRY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $218.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 34.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Rentberry has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $78,645.00 and approximately $218.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.03101436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00202929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029313 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

