Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $551,260. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,565. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.27.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

