Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 25th (BCOV, CG, CNSL, CTXS, CWCO, CWST, EBTC, EXPO, FBMS, GILT)

Research Analysts' upgrades for Saturday, January 25th:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $107.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

