Restart Energy MWAT Reaches One Day Volume of $3,657.00 (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $3.32 million and $3,657.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX, CoinZest and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.46 or 0.05500393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026509 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00128076 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020106 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033588 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io.

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinZest, Coinsuper, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.