Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.56.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $228.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $4.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.11. The stock had a trading volume of 516,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,358. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $243.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.28. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restoration Hardware news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 161,284 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $38,692,031.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,089,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 4,500 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $1,043,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,288 shares of company stock valued at $86,851,467 over the last three months. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

