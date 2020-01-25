Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Acquired by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 776.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,098,600 shares during the quarter. Retail Properties of America makes up approximately 2.8% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Presima Inc. owned 0.58% of Retail Properties of America worth $16,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 369.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAI traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.52. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

