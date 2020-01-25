Revain (R) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.35 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Revain has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, BitFlip, BitForex and HitBTC. Revain has a total market cap of $17.35 million and approximately $616,884.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, BitFlip, Mercatox, OKEx, HitBTC, Kuna, BitForex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.