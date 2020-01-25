Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) and American Bio Medica (NASDAQ:ABMC)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) and American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and American Bio Medica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals -175.16% -169.38% -82.73% American Bio Medica -23.31% N/A -37.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and American Bio Medica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 American Bio Medica 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 294.93%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than American Bio Medica.

Volatility & Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bio Medica has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Bio Medica shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of American Bio Medica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and American Bio Medica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals $4.82 million 90.03 -$55.67 million ($0.98) -6.85 American Bio Medica $3.87 million 0.59 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

American Bio Medica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis. The company also has a license to develop, manufacture, and market CRB-4001, a 2nd generation peripherally-restricted, CB1 inverse agonist, which is in a preclinical stage to treat liver, lung, heart, and kidney fibrotic diseases. In addition, it has a strategic collaboration with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of lenabasum in Japan. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About American Bio Medica

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids at the point of collection. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid ONE product line that consists of single drug tests, each of which tests for the presence or absence of a single drug; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 14 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II (2G), a second generation of the original Rapid TOX Cup II, which consists of a smaller cup with smaller test strip, as well as private labeled versions of Rapid TOX. The company also offers OralStat, a drug test for the detection of drugs in oral fluids, as well as private labeled versions of OralStat. In addition, the company distributes other products for the detection of substances of abuse; and products that detect the presence or absence of alcohol, and alternative sample options for drug testing, as well as toxicology management services. Further, it provides bulk test strip contract manufacturing services to non-affiliated diagnostic companies. American Bio Medica Corporation serves rehabilitation/drug treatment, pain management, other clinical, government, and employment/workplace markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Micro Media, Inc. and changed its name to American Bio Medica Corporation in September 1992. American Bio Medica Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Kinderhook, New York.

