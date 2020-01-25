RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,348 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,845 shares of company stock worth $7,974,356 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $165.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1,271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

