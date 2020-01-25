Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys 102,932 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3,027.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,932 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.8% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,448,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,402,874. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

