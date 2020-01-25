Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 25,662 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 267,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110,973 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the period.

IEF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.44. 7,932,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,659. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.57 and a 12-month high of $114.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average of $111.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1564 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

