Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 171.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Arista Networks by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 54,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $295.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.72.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $10,565,871. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,466. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

