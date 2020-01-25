Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $8.10 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 3.3% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,275 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,933,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $203,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,366 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.43. 10,123,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

