Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. BP comprises approximately 1.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in BP by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,314,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BP by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,354,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in BP by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.13. 6,438,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,873,662. BP plc has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

