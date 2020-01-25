Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546,322 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,388,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after acquiring an additional 309,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,430,000 after acquiring an additional 224,824 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,783,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.10. 1,003,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,250. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $179.92 and a 1-year high of $210.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.42 and a 200-day moving average of $196.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

