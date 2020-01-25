Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases 1,461 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.5% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amgen by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,177,000 after buying an additional 194,987 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $9.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.59. 5,009,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.01 and its 200 day moving average is $211.14. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.11.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

